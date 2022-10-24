iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.18

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 1578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 158,895 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,318,000.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.