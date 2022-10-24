iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Matrix Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 114,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

