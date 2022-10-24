iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,290. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

