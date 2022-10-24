iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.