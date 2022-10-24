iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 6.63% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $47,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

