iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.97

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 133435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $452,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 157,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

