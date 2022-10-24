iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,375 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

