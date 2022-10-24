iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 847.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

