iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.74. 1,194,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

