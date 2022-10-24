iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned 0.33% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $185,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.15. 78,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

