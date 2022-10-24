iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

IVV traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $379.28. 262,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.20 and its 200-day moving average is $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

