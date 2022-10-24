iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $65.89. 3,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,341. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

