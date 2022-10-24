iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 325,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.