Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,223,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $88.52. 56,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,097. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

