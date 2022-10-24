Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $588,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

