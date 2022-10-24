Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

