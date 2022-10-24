Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,115.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 33,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

