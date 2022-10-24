Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.42. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,134. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59.

