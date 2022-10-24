Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $15.67 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,747 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 436,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 238,470 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.