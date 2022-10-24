Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $993,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. 45,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.