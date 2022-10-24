Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.24 on Monday, hitting $413.94. 29,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.33. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

