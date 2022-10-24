Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,676. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

