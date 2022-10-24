Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.98. 22,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,724. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.