Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.88. 86,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

