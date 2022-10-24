Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the period.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

PVI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,163. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

