Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 535,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 553,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $101.23. 29,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

