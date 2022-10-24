Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.00. 30,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

