Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.