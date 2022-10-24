Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

