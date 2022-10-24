Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $172.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

