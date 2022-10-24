Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MELI traded down $37.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $807.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $889.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $852.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

