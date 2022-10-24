Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 132,063 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $142,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.38. 4,957,571 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

