Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 29,466 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.44. 13,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,561. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

