Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 80,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $88,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.75. 103,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,218. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

