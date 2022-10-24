Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.71. 927,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,881,441. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

