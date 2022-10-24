Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,363 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $64,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $320.38. 10,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.83 and a 200 day moving average of $349.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.