Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,585 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,458,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

