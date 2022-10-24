Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $116.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.32.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

