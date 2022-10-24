Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $97.50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $5.29 on Monday, reaching $455.02. 37,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,435. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

