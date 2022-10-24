Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.73 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30.
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.53% and a negative net margin of 161.69%. On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.
