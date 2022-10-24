Jefferies Financial Group Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $280.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $324.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $196.96 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

