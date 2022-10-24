JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Up 4.6%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 592,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,560,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 256,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.2% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 88,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

