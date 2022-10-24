JOE (JOE) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. JOE has a market cap of $65.07 million and $1.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.96 or 0.28302376 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011054 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

