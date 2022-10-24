JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.94

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 11600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,342,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,426,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 293,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

