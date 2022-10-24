John Donovan Purchases 568 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.41. 73,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,920. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.