John Donovan Purchases 568 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.41. 73,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,920. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

