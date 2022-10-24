John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHML. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,202 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

