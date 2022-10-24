JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target to SEK 107

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.75.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

