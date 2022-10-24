JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 78.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 83.00 to 78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADEVF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.38.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

