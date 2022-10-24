JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.37) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fluidra Trading Down 24.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

