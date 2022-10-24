JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $327.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $327.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.85.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,749,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.